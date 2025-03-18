Honda Activa e, QC 1 Official Accessories Revealed: Check Prices

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India has commenced dispatches of its first-ever electric scooters to select dealerships. The QC1 and Activa e were showcased last year and the prices were revealed at Auto Expo in January 2025. The two-wheeler company has now revealed the official accessories that go on sale with QC1 and Activa e.

Both the scooters are available in five colour choices. Body-coloured mirror covers are priced at Rs 326. Grip covers can be fitted at Rs 195 and handlebar ends at Rs 96. One of the most sought-after accessories, the seat cover is priced at Rs 466.

HMSI has also introduced multiple helmet options as accessories with electric scooters. A half-faced helmet is priced at Rs 1189 and a full-faced helmet at Rs 1354. A sari step helps the pillion rider to place the foot, which is priced at Rs 918. The mat floor is priced at Rs 433 and the license plate cover comes at Rs 95.



Honda Activa e: comes with two, 1.5 kWh swappable batteries. The Activa e: has a compromised underseat storage due to the placement of batteries. HMSI is offering a frunk, which allows pockets to keep handy items. The frunk is priced at Rs 2450. A helmet lock can also be purchased with the Activa e: and it comes at Rs 184.



The QC1, on the other hand, gets a 1.5 kWh fixed type battery which can be charged using a 330 kW on-board charger. The company is offering a charger bag for Rs 273 as part of the accessories.

Honda Activa e: is priced at Rs 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, comes with a 3 kWh battery pack and offers a range of up to 102 kilometres. Honda QC1, on the other hand, comes with a 1.5 kWh battery pack offering a range of up to 80 kilometres and is priced at Rs 90,000 (ex-showroom).