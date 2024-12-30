Hero Xpulse 421 Adventure Bike Design Patent Leaked

Hero MotoCorp presently has Xpulse 200 4V as the only off-road capable motorcycle in its lineup. Now, the brand is planning on extending the range of its off-roader motorcycles with the addition of the Hero Xpulse 421. The Indian manufacturer teased the bike with a sketch at the EICMA 2024, as a bigger version of the Xpulse 200. This translates to more power, features and better capabilities when taken off of the tarmac. Revealing more of the details, the design patent of the bike has leaked ahead of any official announcement by the brand.

The design trademark of the middle-weight adventure motorcycle reveals the traits of a proper dual-purpose bike. With a tall frame, the bike gets a windscreen placed right above a rather flat looking headlamp. This is complemented by a sharp design for the fuel tank which offers a bulky look with extended radiator shrouds. It also gets a long single piece seat and bits of exposed skeleton. The brand is also offering a luggage rack at the rear end. Some of the other notable accessories are hand guards, and underbelly guards.



Likely to be based on a trellis frame, the bike will be powered by the latest 421 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine of the brand. This unit will be paired to a six-speed gearbox. If reports are to be trusted, the power unit will be tuned to produce 45 bhp of power and 45 Nm torque at the peak of its performance.

To support its capabilities off-road the bike will have USD forks and a rear monoshock. These units will work with 21-inch and 18-inch spoke wheels covered in dual-purpose rubber tires. For braking the brand will offer disc brakes at both ends. For better safety, the brand is likely to add features like traction control, and dual-channel ABS. The list of features will also include TFT display, Bluetooth connectivity, rider-by-wire, and various rider modes.