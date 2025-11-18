Government Hikes Vehicle Fitness Test Fees By Up To 10 Times; Check Updated Cost

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has revised vehicle fitness test fees across the nation, with an increase of as much as ten times. The amendments under the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (Fifth Amendment) are effective immediately, with significant changes in the fee structure depending on vehicle age and category.



The most notable change among all the revisions is the reduction in the age threshold for the higher fitness fees. Before the amendments, the slabs were applicable for vehicles older than 15 years. However, the central government has now introduced higher charges for vehicles that have completed 10 years.

Along with this, the government has introduced age categories, the first one being 10-15 years, the second 15-20 years, and the third category being vehicles older than 20 years. Fees increase progressively depending on the category, which is in contrast to the earlier flat rate applicable for vehicles over 15 years old.



The age-based slabs apply to all the categories of vehicles, including two-wheelers, three-wheels, quadricycles, light motor vehicles (LMV), along with medium and heavy goods/passenger vehicles.



The most significant increases impact heavy commercial vehicles. Trucks or buses that are over 20 years old will now incur a fee of Rs 25,000 for fitness testing, a jump from the previous Rs 2,500. Medium commercial vehicles of the same age will be charged Rs 20,000, up from Rs 1,800.



For light motor vehicles that are more than 20 years old, the fee has increased to Rs 15,000, while three-wheelers older than 20 years will now face a charge of Rs 7,000. The fee for two-wheelers over 20 years has more than tripled, rising from Rs 600 to Rs 2,000.



Even vehicles that are less than 15 years old will encounter increased fees. Under the updated Rule 81, motorcycles will be charged Rs 400, light motor vehicles Rs 600, and medium and heavy commercial vehicles Rs 1,000 for their fitness certification.