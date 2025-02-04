Force Gurkha Pickup Single Cab Spied Testing In Clear Video: Watch

Force Gurkha Pickup spied testing [Image Source- Instagram (motoring_world)]
Force Motors has been extensively testing multiple iterations of pickup trucks to be launched in the Indian market. Among these versions is the Gurkha pickup truck with a soft top and a roll cage along with the version in the video i.e, the single cab pickup. The one in the video has been spotted without any camouflage in all its glory with a red paint with the design elements of the Gurkha SUV currently on sale in the Indian market.
Dissecting the details, with the elements in place, the vehicle seems to have been designed for commercial use. Although, the front of the vehicle has the same familiar face that we have seen on the Gurkha SUVs. This can be seen in the form of the round projector headlamp with integrated DRLs. The particular test mule in the video does not have a front bumper. All of this is complemented by a muscular bonnet with sharp lines.
Also Read: Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Bookings Paused In Japan After Overwhelming Demand
Very similar to the front end, the side of the vehicle has an SUV-like appeal with five-spoke alloy wheels. This is a massive difference when compared to other commercial vehicles. It also gets slightly flared out wheel arches which comes with a long flatbed. Meanwhile, the rear end of the vehicle has the typical pickup design with a crash car. These crash bar provides space for the tail lights and the number plate holder. The tailgate comes with an embossed Force logo.
The details of the powertrain of the vehicle are not known yet. However, it is likely to come with a 2.6-litre diesel engine working with a 5-speed manual transmission. Furthermore, chances are the brand might add a four-wheel-drive system. Once launched, the pickup will compete against rivals like Mahindra Bolero Maxx Pik-Up.
Dissecting the details, with the elements in place, the vehicle seems to have been designed for commercial use. Although, the front of the vehicle has the same familiar face that we have seen on the Gurkha SUVs. This can be seen in the form of the round projector headlamp with integrated DRLs. The particular test mule in the video does not have a front bumper. All of this is complemented by a muscular bonnet with sharp lines.
Also Read: Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Bookings Paused In Japan After Overwhelming Demand
Very similar to the front end, the side of the vehicle has an SUV-like appeal with five-spoke alloy wheels. This is a massive difference when compared to other commercial vehicles. It also gets slightly flared out wheel arches which comes with a long flatbed. Meanwhile, the rear end of the vehicle has the typical pickup design with a crash car. These crash bar provides space for the tail lights and the number plate holder. The tailgate comes with an embossed Force logo.
The details of the powertrain of the vehicle are not known yet. However, it is likely to come with a 2.6-litre diesel engine working with a 5-speed manual transmission. Furthermore, chances are the brand might add a four-wheel-drive system. Once launched, the pickup will compete against rivals like Mahindra Bolero Maxx Pik-Up.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world