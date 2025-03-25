Famous Rolls-Royce Spectre EV Owners In India: Businessmen To Celebs

Rolls-Royce Spectre is the first EV by the company and was launched in 2022, but came to India in 2024. A few months after the launch, the Spectre became a part of the garage for several famous actors and business tycoons. The Rolls-Royce Spectre is the world's first ultra-electric luxury super coupe.

Famous Rolls-Royce Spectre EV Owners

Rolls-Royce Spectre EV came to India in 2024 and has since gained popularity among celebrities and businessmen. Here are the 3 famous Rolls-Royce Spectre owners.

1. Mukesh Ambani

Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, has added the Spectre to his garage. It is the first EV in the Ambani family's garage. The Spectre, owned by Mukesh Ambani, is English White. Apart from the car, the other noticeable feature is the VIP number plate. Mukesh Ambani's Spectre has a VIP number-0001.

2. Ram Charan

Telugu Superstar and member of the Chiranjeevi family has added the Spectre as the second Rolls-Royce in the family. Ram Charan owns a black colour Spectre, which he loves to drive on his own. Ram has been spotted driving his Rolls-Royce Spectre on numerous occasions in Hyderabad. Not much is known about the options Ram has chosen for the Spectre, but we know that it has a black dual-tone interior, as the pictures suggest.

3. Dhanush

Dhanush owns a Midnight Sapphire coloured Spectre, the car seems to be black but is not. Apart from the Rolls-Royce Spectre, Dhanush recently purchased a BMW 7 series car, which shows his love for cars.

Rolls-Royce Spectre: Specifications

The Rolls-Royce Spectre has a 102kWh battery which can generate a peak power and torque output of 568 HP and 900 Nm, respectively. It can accelerate from 0 kmph - 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds. The Spectre also promises a range of 530 km on a single charge. It is available in India for Rs 7.50 crore (ex-showroom).

The car is based on the same platforms as the Rolls-Royce Phantom and Cullinan. The car stands on 23-inch wheels and has introduced several new technologies and design revisions from the other Rolls-Royce cars.