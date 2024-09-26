Euler Strom LCV Launched With 200 Km Range And Level-1 ADAS Price Range

Euler Motors, one of the leading electric commercial vehicle manufacturers in the country has launched a new LCV in our market - Strom EV. The four-wheeler LCV is powered by an electric powertrain, and it goes on sale in a total of two configurations - the Storm EV LongRange 200 (intercity) and the Storm EV T1250 (intracity). Both of these variants offer a payload capacity of 1,250 Kg. In addition, the Euler Strom EV is also the first-ever LCV to come equipped with Level-1 ADAS. The LCV also gets along with 10 other segment-first features.

Boat Strom EV LongRange 200

The Storm EV LongRange 200 - is the first vehicle in this segment designed for intercity use, offering an industry-leading RR (Real Range) of 200 kms to enable cargo mobility between nearby cities, e.g. from Delhi to Jaipur, or from Chennai to Vellore, etc. CCS fast charging makes it easy to access highway charging infrastructure, offering a 100 Km range in 15 minutes of charging. This is further strengthened by the 10 ft body length and 330 Cft volumetric capacity. An 8-leaf rear suspension enables smoother transport for all cargo types.

Boat Strom EV T1250

The Storm EV T1250 - made for intracity use boasts a real range of 140 kms, body length of 8.2 feet, and volumetric capacity of 220 and 260 Cft. The DC001 fast-charging protocol offers 100 kms range in 30 minutes of charging. It comes in two variants - to carry dense or regular loads. The armoured variant, for dense loads such as mortar, wood and heavy cylinders, sports a segment-first 4 mm armoured skateboard chassis and an 8-leaf rear suspension. A reinforced load body floor allows for smooth and safe cargo transport in all kinds of road conditions.

Euler Strom EV Safety

Ensuring greater safety of the driver, vehicle and goods is a key focus of Euler Motors. With Storm EV, the company introduces ADAS in the LCV segment for the first time, offering NVA (Night Vision Assist), and front and reverse camera collision alert capabilities. NVA offers clear imaging of obstacles on the road even in pitch darkness - thereby allowing drivers to safely extend their driving time to complete important deliveries. The camera alert capabilities provide greater on-road safety by alerting to potential obstacles and traffic light alerts.

Euler Strom EV Price

The Storm EV LongRange 200 is priced at Rs 12.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), while the Storm EV T1250 is priced competitively at Rs 8.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi). Euler Motors also offers an industry-first extended 7-year / 2.0 Lakhs km warranty. Both models redefine standards in the commercial EV market with advanced technology, robust performance, and design, providing a versatile solution for heavy-load, intra- and inter-city transport while achieving price parity with comparable ICE contenders.

"We are excited to enter the 4W LCV segment with EV models that will maximise customer earnings every day, and also allow them to extend their operations into the intercity segment - a sector hitherto lacking an EV product.", said Saurav Kumar, Founder and CEO of Euler Motors. "Customers want to maximise earnings without paying a massive premium over ICE vehicles. Not only does Storm EV deliver price parity with its ICE counterparts - but also beats it - by offering capabilities and design that exceed performance, efficiency and safety benchmarks.", he added.