Ducati Desert X Discovery Bookings Open: Check Details

Ducati Desert X Discovery gets an L-twin engine
Ducati India recently teased the Desert X Discovery for the Indian market. Now, the brand has announced that they have commenced bookings for the adventure bike. It is to be noted that this comes as part of the brand's extensive plan to expand its lineup of bikes. The Italian manufacturer is also launching the seventh-generation of the Panigale V4 in the country.
Differentiating the Ducati Desert X Discovery from its family members is its distinctive color scheme. It features a blend of black and Ducati Red, which is complemented by updated decals. It is to be noted that these decals can be replaced if they get lost. This aligns with the brand's aim of making the bike more adaptable and customizable with a diverse range of factory-fitted options.
In addition, the Desert X Discovery is equipped with a taller windscreen. Its features list also includes turn-by-turn navigation, which is a subscription-based service valid for five years. The bike's owner must renew this service. Other notable features include heated grips, a large sump, a center stand, and fairing protection, among others.
Enhancing the bike's performance are 46 mm fully adjustable USD front forks and a KYB fully adjustable mono-shock at the rear. Braking is taken care of by dual 320 mm discs at the front, while the rear has a 265 mm disc. These braking components are paired with a 21-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear spoke wheel.
At its core, the Ducati Desert X Discovery comes with a 937 cc L-twin engine paired with a six-speed transmission. This engine is tuned to deliver 108 hp at 9,250 rpm and 92 Nm of maximum torque. To maximize the power, the brand provides rider aid features, including engine brake cruise control, power modes, ride modes, wheelie control, a bi-directional quick-shifter, and more.
