Did Hyundai's New Documentary Reveal The Next-Gen Kia Seltos?

Screengrab from video
Kia Seltos was first launched in the Indian market in 2019. Since then, the SUV has established itself in the country and has raked in good sales numbers for the automaker. To keep this trend going, the automaker is planning on launching an updated version of the vehicle in the country. Currently, under development, the test mule of the SUV has been spied multiple times, covered in camouflage. However, the brand managed to keep its design a secret until now. In a recently released documentary, Hyundai seems to have accidentally revealed the vehicle.
Hyundai has released a docuseries called 'The Great Heritage: Car'. This series takes the viewers on a journey into the brand's R&D center. This is the place where the brand works on its new products. Practicing caution in the video, the automaker managed to blur out all the cars in the video, except one SUV in the background in the video at 0:50. If reports are to be trusted, this is the next-generation Kia Seltos in a completely undisguised form.
Also Read: Volkswagen Announces Discounts Worth Rs 2 Lakh On Taigun And Virtus
The video shows an SUV with an upright front fascia with what appears to be a vertically oriented rectangular headlamp. Apart from that, we can see a blacked-out A-pillar, redesigned ORVM, and big wheel arches. Meanwhile, the rear end of the car is very different when compared to the Seltos available on the market. It gets a triangular rear quarter and a curved rear windshield. This is a design element associated with models of the brand, like the Sorento.
The next-gen Seltos will come with the option of a hybrid powertrain, as revealed by the brand earlier. This unit will likely be based on the presently available 1.5-litre NA petrol engine. With the Hybrid powertrain, the SUV might gain an AWD system. Furthermore, it is expected to carry forward the turbo petrol and diesel engines currently available.
Hyundai has released a docuseries called 'The Great Heritage: Car'. This series takes the viewers on a journey into the brand's R&D center. This is the place where the brand works on its new products. Practicing caution in the video, the automaker managed to blur out all the cars in the video, except one SUV in the background in the video at 0:50. If reports are to be trusted, this is the next-generation Kia Seltos in a completely undisguised form.
Also Read: Volkswagen Announces Discounts Worth Rs 2 Lakh On Taigun And Virtus
The video shows an SUV with an upright front fascia with what appears to be a vertically oriented rectangular headlamp. Apart from that, we can see a blacked-out A-pillar, redesigned ORVM, and big wheel arches. Meanwhile, the rear end of the car is very different when compared to the Seltos available on the market. It gets a triangular rear quarter and a curved rear windshield. This is a design element associated with models of the brand, like the Sorento.
The next-gen Seltos will come with the option of a hybrid powertrain, as revealed by the brand earlier. This unit will likely be based on the presently available 1.5-litre NA petrol engine. With the Hybrid powertrain, the SUV might gain an AWD system. Furthermore, it is expected to carry forward the turbo petrol and diesel engines currently available.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world