Citroen Offers Massive Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.75 Lakh On Aircross, Basalt, And More

Citroen India like many other OEMs has announced significant year-end discounts for its model lineup in the Indian market. This model lineup includes Basalt coupe-SUV, Aircross and C5 Aircross SUV, C3 hatchback, and eC3 EV. With these offers, the brand aims to increase the monthly sales number by attracting more consumers. The offers by the brand vary depending on the model and variant of the vehicle.

Citroen Basalt

The new coupe-SUV Basalt is now available with a discount of up to Rs 80,000. The model is currently sold at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) which goes up to Rs 13.95 lakh (ex-showroom) for the most expensive variant. It comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine which produces 82 hp of power in NA form and 110 hp of power with a turbo.



Also Read: Kia Syros SUV Unveiled In India, Bookings Start on January 3

Citroen eC3

Citroen eC3, the electric hatchback of the brand is also available with a discount of up to Rs 80,000 in December 2024. Currently sold at a starting price of Rs 12.76 lakh (ex-showroom), the most expensive variant is worth Rs 13.56 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV comes with a 29.2 kWh battery pack which is claimed to offer a range of 246 km on a single charge.

Citroen C3

Citroen C3, the hatchback is the most affordable car sold by the brand in the Indian market. Presently, the brand is offering discounts of up to Rs 10 lakh on the model. It has a starting price of Rs 6.16 lakh (ex-showroom) which goes up to Rs 10.27 lakh (ex-showroom).

Citroen Aircross

The SUV from the French automaker is among the bigger vehicles retailed by the brand. It comes with the options of a five-seat configuration and 5+2 configuration. In December 2024, the brand is offering benefits of up to Rs 1.75 lakh on the vehicle which has a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The most expensive variant of the SUV comes at Rs 14.55 lakh (ex-showroom).