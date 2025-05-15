Citroen C3 CNG Introduced With 28 km/kg Mileage: Full Details

Citroen India has announced its entry into the CNG vehicle market with the C3 hatchback. The car will be available with a retrofitted CNG kit across the brand's dealerships via a certified retrofit program. The consumers can get it for an additional price of Rs 93,000 which brings the car's price to Rs 7.16 lakh. The automaker claims that this program is focused on consumers who wish to have lower running costs and reduced emissions.



The French carmaker claims that the factory-tested CNG has been exclusively engineered for the Citroen C3's 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine. It offers a mileage of up to 28.1 km/kg and is claimed to have a running cost of Rs 2.66 per/km. The consumers who wish to have the CNG-powered version of the hatchback can get it with the Live, Feel, Feel(O), and Shine variants. To make the offer lucrative for consumers, Citroen is offering a comprehensive 3-year/100,000 km vehicle warranty and CNG Components.

Also Read: Rezvani Knight Is Lamborghini Urus-Based Batmobile: Check Pictures



Based on the brand's claims, the CNG system integrates without affecting the boot space, and the spare wheel remains easily accessible. The CNG nozzle is designed to fit within the petrol filler port for convenient refueling access. Furthermore, modified rear shock absorbers, strengthened suspension springs, and an anti-roll bar have been added to enhance ride quality with the CNG kit installed.



Addressing the development, Kumar Priyesh, Business Head & Director - Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, said, "We are pleased to introduce the CNG retrofitment option for the Citroën C3, reinforcing our commitment to provide accessible, economical, and eco-conscious mobility solutions. This initiative will enable our customers to experience Citroën comfort and design while benefiting from the cost-efficiency and environmental advantages of CNG."



He added, "As CNG infrastructure rapidly expands across India, with more than 7,400 stations expected nationwide by FY2025, Citroën India is proud to offer solutions aligned with the country's evolving fuel ecosystem and environmental goals."