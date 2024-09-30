Citroen C3 Automatic Launched At Rs 10 Lakh; Rivals Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger

Citroen India has made a little move to draw in more buyers to their La Maison showrooms. The French brand has launched the C3 Automatic variant two years after its initial launch in 2022. The update brings a 6-speed torque converter and comes paired with only the 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine. The 1.2 turbo AT is only available in the top-spec Shine variant which costs Rs 10 lakh. The Vibe pack costs Rs 10.12 lakh, Rs 10.25 lakh for dual tone and Rs 10.27 lakh for the dual tone Vibe Pack.

Citroen is charging an acceptable Rs 85,000 premium for the automatic variants over the manual ones. The C3 is equipped with a 6-speed Aisin gearbox that we see in the C3 Aircross and the Basalt. The C3 turbo petrol delivers 110hp and 205 Nm of peak torque. The fuel economy is rated at 18.3 kmpl and the fuel tank capacity is 30 litres. The other engine option on offer is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit that delivers 82hp and 115 Nm that's paired with a 5-speed manual.

The Citroen C3 received a few features update recently. Currently, the top-spec C3 gets LED projector headlights, electrically operated ORVMs, automatic climate control, leather wrapped steering wheel and a digital 7-inch TFT instrument cluster with a tachometer.

The Citroen C3 competes against the likes of Tata Punch, Maruti Swift, Maruti Ignis and even offerings like the Nissan Magnite and the Renault Kiger.