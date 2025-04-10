Citroen Basalt, C3, and Aircross Dark Editions Launched: Check Price, Features

Citroen introduces the Dark Edition across its popular models- C3, C3 Aircross, and Basalt aimed at driving diversity for the lineup. However, this edition is only reserved for the top trims, namely C3 Shine, Aircross Max, and Basalt Max. The Dark edition of the lineup features a bunch of new themes in the exterior and interior. Here are the details that you must check out about the Citroen Dark Edition lineup.

Citroen C3 Dark Edition, Details

The Citroen C3 Dark Edition retains the power unit from the current model, it has a 1.2-liter NA petrol and a 1.2-liter turbo petrol engine, as options.

Based on the Shine variant, the Citroen C3 Dark Edition gets a dark chrome grille with signature double chevron logo, front chevron & rear Citroen logos, model badging, brand lettering, Dark Edition Badge, leatherette wrapping with red stitch (IP & door armrests), glossy black accents around AC vents & gear lever, seat belt cushions, ambient & footwell lights and illuminated sill plate.

Citroen Aircross Dark Edition, Details

The Citroen Aircross has a 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol engine that gives it a peak power and torque output of 109 bhp and 205 Nm, respectively.

The Aircross Dark Edition is based on the max trim and has a few blacked theme elements like the C3. It also gets a high gloss black gear lever bezel, leatherette wrapping with Lava Red Detailing for IP, front/rear seats & door armrests, blacked-out high console, bottle holders, IP lower panel, side body moldings inserts, Ambient & footwell lighting, and more.

Citroen Basalt Dark Edition, Details

The Citroen Basalt Dark Edition features the same engine as the other models. It has a 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol engine that churns out a peak power and torque output of 109 bhp and 205 Nm, respectively.

The Basalt Dark Edition has some distinct black theme elements like- lower IP changed from Lama to Carbon Black and front grill embellisher. It also consists of black elements as in the C3 and the Aircross, like a dark chrome grille with signature double Chevron emblem, rear badging, high gloss black gear lever bezel, leatherette front/rear seats, and door armrests with Lava Red Detailing.



Citroen Basalt Dark Edition Interior Theme

Citroen Dark Edition, Price

The Citroen C3 Dark Edition is available at a starting price of Rs 8,38,300 (ex-showroom). The Citroen Aircross Dark Edition has a starting price of Rs 13,13,300 (ex-showroom). The starting price of the Basalt Dark Edition is Rs 1.28 lakh (ex-showroom).