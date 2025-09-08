BSA Goldstar Celebrates First Anniversary With Limited Edition Accessories, Offers

BSA Goldstar made its way to the Indian market last year and has now completed a year in the country. The British motorcycle brand is currently offering limited-edition accessories for the purchase of the BSA Goldstar 650. Also, riders can trade in any 2-wheeler for up to Rs 10,000 in value.

The prospective BSA Goldstar buyers can avail the motorcycle at a price tag of Rs 3.10 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the prices of the Goldstar 650 have been revised as per the GST 2.0 slab, and customers can save up to Rs 23,702 provided that the purchase is made before September 21.

Talking about the limited-period offer, the BSA Goldstar is celebrating its first anniversary, and to mark the event, the brand is offering the 'Goldies Pack' for the Goldstar, which consists of a rear rail, an exhaust shield, a backrest, and a windshield kit. It must be noted that the offers for the limited-period accessory kit and exchange bonus will be available from August 23 to September 23, 2025.

BSA Goldstar 650 Limited Edition Accessory Kit

Talking about the specs, the BSA Goldstar houses a 652cc, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, mated with a five-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch. It propels a peak power and torque output of 45 hp and 55 Nm, respectively.

The BSA Goldstar is available in six color options, namely- Insignia Red, Moonlight Black, Shadow Black, Dawn Silver, and Highland Green. Also, the BSA Goldstar legacy edition features a chrome and black color scheme that gives it an enhanced retro charm.