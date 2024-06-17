Updated BMW M2 Packs More Power And Equipment, Goes On Sale Globally In August

German carmaker BMW has revealed the updated M2 globally with more power, visual changes and innovative equipment features. A fresh round of updates to the BMW M2 is the 20 horsepower added to its output, making it 480 horsepower from a six-cylinder in-line petrol engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology. There are new design accents for the exterior and an updated interior and the introduction of BMW Operating System 8.5 to underpin the latest generation of BMW iDrive.

The new BMW M2 takes its drive concept of a straight-six engine, six-speed manual gearbox (optional) and classical rear-wheel drive. The new BMW M2 will be built alongside the new BMW 2 Series Coupé at the BMW Group Plant San Luis Potosí, Mexico. It will be launched worldwide with a production phase-in from August 2024.

The accelerator mapping and response in all the drive modes have been improved to allow a greater degree of intensity. As well as its pair of mono-scroll turbochargers, an indirect intercooler and an electronically controlled wastegate, the M TwinPower Turbo technology of the straight-six engine also includes High Precision Injection, variable valve timing and Double-VANOS fully variable camshaft timing. The engine also has an array of details borrowed directly from racing car design and whose impact is most clearly evident in its lightning-fast response, appetite for revs and high-performance capability in track use.

M-specific design features are geared to the functional requirements of cooling air routing and aerodynamic balance. A large, horizontal BMW kidney grille and the three-section split lower air intake optimise cooling of the powertrain components and brakes. The model-specific LED headlights are positioned towards the outer edges of the front end. In tribute to the iconic BMW 02 models, they each have a single circular headlight that generates both low beam and high beam. U-shaped light guides at the lower edge of the headlights serve as both the daytime driving lights and turn indicators. Available as options are Adaptive LED Headlights with BMW Selective Beam non-dazzling High Beam Assistant and M lights Shadowline with dark inlays.

The high-performance model's profile is shaped by the elegant lines which have become a signature feature of the brand's coupés. The new BMW M2 can also be ordered as an option with an M Carbon roof that reduces the car's weight by around six kilograms.

The rear apron of the new BMW M2 features a powerfully sculpted race-car-style diffuser. The exhaust system feeds into two pairs of exhaust tailpipes, which are positioned a significant distance from the edges of the rear end and also channel the racing genes of the M2 visually.

Customers can order their new BMW M2 in a choice of three solid colours, five metallic shades and six BMW Individual paint finishes. The new BMW M2 is fitted as standard with M light-alloy wheels in a double-spoke design and with a Jet Black finish. Dimensions are 19 inches at the front axle and 20 inches at the rear axle. A new addition to the options list are M light-alloy wheels in double-spoke design and with the same dimensions, but finished in Silver. They can be combined with track tyres if the optional M Race Track package is specified.

The standard-fitted M leather steering wheel of the new BMW M2 now has a flat-bottomed rim and precisely modified spokes. A red centre marker in the 12 o'clock position, gearshift paddles and the two M buttons for selecting individually configured vehicle setups project an intense racing car feel. An M Alcantara steering wheel is now also available as an option in the same design. A heating function is offered as an option for both steering wheel variants.

The optional M Sport seats in Vernasca leather can now also be ordered in a red/black bi-colour variant. Added to this, the weight-minimized M Carbon bucket seats for the new BMW M2 are not only available in conjunction with the M Race Track package but now also as an individual option.

The M-specific content in the BMW Curved Display and optional BMW Head-Up Display enhances the cockpit's progressive sports car aura. The fully digital screen grouping, made up of a 12.3-inch information display and a 14.9-inch control display, now provides the stage for the latest evolution of the BMW iDrive control/operation system based on BMW Operating System 8.5.

Standard equipment for the new BMW M2 also includes three-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, a HiFi speaker system, a wireless charging tray and the BMW Live Cockpit Plus with BMW Maps navigation system.