BMW Announces Monsoon Service Campaign, Offering Complimentary Services

BMW Group India has announced the launch of the Monsoon Service campaign across its dealer network. The nationwide initiative will help owners prepare their cars to withstand the rainy season. Under this special service campaign, BMW will be offering multiple checks of cars and educating owners on overall vehicle maintenance for both BMW and Mini vehicles. The checkup and services during the exercise will only be conducted by trained BMW professionals. To participate in the Monsoon Service Camp, BMW and Mini owners can book appointments for their vehicles in advance at the nearest workshop and receive special promotions and offers on the service job.

Mr. Daniel Lugonjic, Director - Customer Support, BMW India said, "BMW Group is committed to ensuring that our customers' vehicles are in peak condition to handle the unique weather challenges. Our Monsoon Service Campaign is tailored to provide thorough inspections, maintenance, and necessary upgrades to enhance the safety and performance of BMW and MINI cars. We understand the importance of reliability and peace of mind for our customers, and this campaign underscores our dedication to providing exceptional service and support. With a dedicated team of trained technicians, specialised workshop technologies and original BMW Parts, we ensure you can enjoy relaxing journeys.

Following are the Complimentary Services that will be carried out under the Monsoon Campaign:

Windscreen wipers check.

Function check of washer system.

Washer fluid level.

Rain light sensor check for auto wiper and auto headlight operation.

Check of all front and rear lights.

Alignment of headlights and fog lights.

Horn: Function test.

Micro filters condition check and replace if necessary.

Weather strips check of doors and trunk lid.

Sunroof cover seals, drainpipes and trunk lid ventilation check.

E-Box (Engine control unit box) cleaning.

Inspection of dummy steering gromet on engine firewall.

Electrical plug connections in engine compartment and vehicle underbody check.

Tyres check tread depth (min. 3mm), damages (e.g. cuts, bulges), irregular wear and correct tire pressure.

Visually inspecting exhaust system for any leaks or breakage.

Visual inspection of belt drive and damper pulley for cracks.

Checking charging cable and high voltage charging socket for damage, corrosion and wear (BEV / PHEV).

Vehicle underbody incl. all visible parts: Check for damage, correct position, corrosion and tightness (BEV / PHEV).

Besides, BMW is advising its consumers to not start their cars once stuck in a water-logged environment. The owners can contact BMW/Mini Roadside Assistance at 18001032211 or the Customer Interaction Centre at 18001022269 for help.