Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Lexus To Showcase LF-ZC And ROV Concept

Lexus all-electric sedan LF-ZC concept
Manufacturers in India are preparing to participate in the upcoming Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 from January 17 to January 22. Before the event begins, OEMs have started sharing the list of models to be showcased at the event. Following the pattern, Lexus has teased the all-electric sedan LF-ZC concept and the hydrogen-powered recreational off-road vehicle, ROV concept for its pavilion at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. It is to be noted that these concept vehicles were globally unveiled by the brand earlier and will now be showcased at the expo.
The Japanese automaker shared the update on social media with teaser images of the vehicle. The teaser image of the Lexus ROV concept reveals the front fascia of the vehicle showing the DRLs with the Lexus badge and the holes in the hood exposing the suspension of the recreational vehicle. Meanwhile, the second post showed the silhouette of the electric LF-ZC Concept. Here are all the details of the model.
On the inside, the concept car is packed with advanced technology. It comes equipped with the Arene OS interactive reality experience platform. This is aimed at combining driver preference data with AI chat functionality. All of this is combined with space in a cabin that has AI next-generation voice recognition.
Lexus LF-ZC ConceptThe Lexus LF-ZC is a battery-electric concept that made its debut at the Japanese Mobility Show. The concept EV gets a unique design with very versatile packaging with most efforts aimed at reducing the weight of structural components. It gets a low-slung body which is aimed at optimising aerodynamic performance along with the unique features of BEVs. It follows a spindle body design which remains consistent from the front end to the rear end. All of this is complemented by flared wheel arches which are aimed at offering aerodynamic performance and wide stance.
Lexus ROV ConceptLexus ROV (Recreational Off-highway Vehicle) Concept is a unique design of a hydrogen-powered vehicle boasting off-roading capabilities with near zero emissions. It gets multiple elements showcasing its off-roading capabilities with a protective cage, exposed suspension, and off-road tyres. Furthermore, the front-fenders of the ROV have been designed to offer protection from stray rocks and mud. All of this is complemented by a dark bronze coloured body.
