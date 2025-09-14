Best-Selling Cars in August 2025: See What They Cost Now

The Finance Minister has announced a great relaxation for car buyers in the country with the new GST structure. Earlier, a 28 per cent GST was levied on the cars, with a cess rate from 17-22 per cent. However, the GOI has announced that the small cars will now enjoy a lower tax slab of 18 per cent, with no cess. Resultantly, making them cheaper by a fair margin. Also, the major car makers have announced the new prices of their lineup post the GST revision. Here is a list of the top 5 best-selling cars in August 2025 with the new prices as per GST 2.0.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 18,445 units of Ertiga in August, crediting the MPV as the top seller. The car maker managed to sell 18,580 units of the Ertiga in August 2024, witnessing a 1 percent YoY decline. According to dealership sources, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga receives benefits of up to Rs 47,000 under the new GST structure.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire recorded sales of 16,509 units in August 2025, witnessing a 55 percent YoY growth as Dzire registered sales of 10,627 units in August 2024. Prospective customers can now purchase the Maruti Suzuki Dzire with a total benefit of up to Rs 87,000, depending on the variant.

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta is the third most-selling car of the month with sales of 15,924 units, which also includes the Creta N-Line and the Creta EV. The brand managed to sell 16,762 units of Creta in August 2024, suggesting a 5 percent YoY decline. The brand has announced benefits of up to Rs 72,145 on the Creta, and Rs 71,762 on the Creta N-Line post GST revision.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R recorded sales of 14,552 units in August 2025. While it witnessed a 12 percent YoY decline, it still managed to grab a place in the top-selling car list. The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is now available with a price drop of up to Rs 64,000 after the new GST structure.

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon recorded sales of 14,004 units in August 2025, which also includes the sales number of the Nexon.ev. The Tata Nexon surpassed the 12,289 unit sales of August 2024, witnessing a 14 percent YoY growth. The Tata Nexon has received benefits of up to Rs 1.55 under GST 2.0.

