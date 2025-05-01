Bengaluru Valet Crashes Mercedes-Benz EQE In Attempt To Make Reel: Video

Image Source- Instagram
Bengaluru has become the centre of attention after an incident involving a restaurant valet driver, who crashed a Mercedes-Benz EQE worth over Rs 1.41 crore (ex-showroom). The incident occurred while the accused was reportedly trying to create social media content. Based on reports, the incident occurred on February 26, 2025, in Marathahalli.
The incident was reported by the EQE's owner, Divya Chhabra, who handed over her keys to an attendant at a restaurant, only to find out her car had smashed into the basement wall. She alleged that the restaurant staff had cleared out the debris before the family had a chance to inspect the scene.
Reports suggest that initially, the incident was dismissed as a routine parking mishap. However, CCTV footage revealed that three different valets took turns to drive the electric vehicle before it crashed in the basement while filming a video.
The owner of the vehicle also claimed that the person behind the wheel at the time of the accident had a fake driving license. Furthermore, the other valet involved in the incident didn't have a driving license.
Reports suggest, insurance investigators have verified these discoveries and are said to have retrieved the video footage the men captured. One valet reportedly confessed that this was a usual occurrence, taking luxury cars for joyrides to produce content for social media.
It is to be noted that the Mercedes-Benz EQE is one of the most expensive SUVs sold by the brand in the Indian market without a Maybach or AMG badge. It comes at a starting price of Rs 1.41 crore, following only the electric G-Class (worth Rs 3 crore) in terms of price.
