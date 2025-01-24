BE 6 Crash: Mahindra Dismisses Claims Of Vehicle Stoppage Due To Sensor Failure

Mahindra BE 6 comes at a starting price of Rs 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom)
Mahindra & Mahindra has released an official statement addressing the crash of the BE 6 electric SUV. The video of the vehicle after the accident went viral with claims saying that the EV was unable to move after a sensor failure. The video sparked a chain of comments addressing the build quality of the EV. It is to be noted that the Mahindra BE 6 was launched a while ago alongside the XEV 9e. Both of these vehicles are based on the brand's INGLO platform and will be sold in the global market as well.
The video showing the aftermath of the accident is doing rounds on the internet. It claimed that the EV was not able to move because of sensor failure. Taking note of the ongoing activity on social media, Mahindra has issued a statement eliminating confusion regarding the same.
The statement from the Indian automaker said, "We are aware of a video uploaded on 18th January 2025, followed by news articles, claiming that Mahindra BE 6 stalled due to sensor failure after a rear-end collision in Hyderabad."
It added, "We categorically state that these claims are baseless and incorrect. The vehicle's stoppage was not related to any sensor failure as being claimed in the video. Following the collision, the car was immediately moved to the side of the road, clearly demonstrating its functionality. Given that there was a collision, the vehicle was appropriately transported to the dealership for inspection."
Mahindra BE 6 is currently sold at a starting price of Rs 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with two battery pack options: a 59 kWh battery pack and a 79 kWh battery pack. The one with the smaller battery pack offers a range of up to 557 km on a single charge while the bigger battery pack version returns a range of 683 km.
