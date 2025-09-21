Bajaj Chetak Surpasses 5 Lakh Sales Milestone In India, Check Details

Bajaj Chetak has reached a significant milestone, surpassing 5 lakh unit sales in India since its debut in 2020. The company has recorded total sales of 5,10,000 units nationwide, with an impressive surge in recent months. Over 40 percent of these sales (2,06,366 units) came from the last 10 months alone, highlighting the growing popularity of the electric scooter.

Previously, the Chetak hit the 1,00,000 sales milestone in November 2023, taking 46 months since its debut in January 2020. Reports suggest that the rare earth magnet crisis posed a big challenge for the brand, halting the production of the Bajaja Chetak for a short while. Despite this, the Bajaj Chetak garnered the top spot in the electric scooter sales list. However, it briefly lost ground to the TVS iQube. Now that the production of the Bajaj Chetak has started in a full-fledged manner, it is expected to elevate the sales numbers further.

This milestone can be attributed to several reasons, like the brand's strategy to offer the Bajaj Chetak in multiple variants in the lineup. Also, its extensive service network of over 3,800 touchpoints across the country helped it build the sales and service momentum.

The Bajaj Chetak is presently available in four distinct variants: 3001, 3501, 3502, and 3503. Buyers can choose between two battery configurations -3 kWh and 3.5 kWh, depending on the models. Pricing for the Chetak electric scooter range starts at Rs 99,900 (ex-showroom).