Auto Sales September 2024: Mahindra Sells 52,590 Units

Mahindra has been on a growth trajectory for quite some time now and it has continued with it in September 2024 as well. It registered an overall growth of 24 percent last month in comparison to the same period last year. The brand registered a total of 52,590 unit sales from passenger vehicles which includes exports to South Asia, Middle East, Africa, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and even some left-hand drive markets based in Latin America.The domestic sales for commercial vehicles were pegged at 23,706 units.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., "We sold 51062 SUVs in September, a growth of 24% and 87839 total vehicles, a growth of 16%. This month we launched the all-new VEERO in the LCV<3.5ton segment, based on India's first multi-energy modular CV platform. As we enter into the festivities of Navratri, we open bookings for the much-awaited Thar RoXX on 3rd October."

Cumulative domestic sales of the passenger vehicles for 2024 stand at 2,60,210 units as opposed to 2,14,914 during last season. This is a growth of 21 percent. The exports were up by 25 percent in September but overall yearly increase has only been 3 percent.

The homegrown car maker is gearing up to deliver the Thar Roxx whose bookings will start from October 3 and deliveries will start on Dussehra. Mahindra had recently revealed the prices of the Thar Roxx 4X4 variants as well. It will be expecting an even higher growth spurt once the Thar Roxx deliveries start.

