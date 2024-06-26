Audi RS Q8 Performance Revealed; Most Powerful Audi With A Petrol Engine

Audi RS Q8 Performance revealed for global markets along with the updated RS Q8.

Audi, the German auto brand from Ingolstadt, revealed two new performance SUVs, the RS Q8 Performance and the Audi RS Q8. Both models get a twin-turbo eight-cylinder engine which makes 591 bhp on the RS Q8 along with 800 Nm of peak torque between 2,200-4,500 rpm. The RS Q8 does the 0-100 kmph sprint in just 3.8 seconds. The RS Q8 has an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph, which can be increased to 280 kmph or 305 kmph with the help of the optional dynamic package.

Audi RS Q8 Performance

It also includes electromechanical active roll stabilisation (eAWS), which minimises the lateral movements on the car by connecting the two axles on the SUVs with a small electric motor, quattro differential, RS ceramic brakes (standard on the RS Q8 Performance) and all-wheel steering.

Audi RS Q8 Performance breaking the Nurburgring record for cars in SUV class

On the 'Performance', the same engine makes 632 bhp and has peak torque output of 850 Nm. The 0-100 kmph sprint is even quicker than that of the RS Q8, at 3.6 seconds, which is proper sportscar territory. In fact, the RS Q8 Performance broke the Nurburgring Nordschiefe track record for SUV class of vehicles, lapping the 20.832 km long track in 7:36.698 minutes, which is two seconds faster than the previous record holder and six seconds faster than the previous iteration of the RS Q8.

Audi RS Q8

Both models get permanent quattro AWD tech with a 40:60 split between the front and rear. Adaptive air suspension is also a standard fitment on both models. The two SUVs also get Audi's patented matrix LED lighting along with customisable OLED LED lights at the rear. The HD matrix LED lighting will be an optional fitment.

Cabin on the Audi RS Q8 Performance

In terms of design, both models, the RS Q8 and the RS Q8 Performance, look identical, with only colours differentiating the two. Audi is also offering optional 23-inch lightweight alloy wheels only for the RS Q8 Performance. Each wheel is lighter by 5 kg compared to the regular alloys with a total of 20 kg being shaved off the total unsprung mass.

Audi will start accepting bookings for the two models in Europe from June itself and we expect both performance SUVs to be launched in India in the coming months.