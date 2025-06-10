Apple WWDC 2025: CarPlay Gets New Updates With iOS 26

Apple has updated its CarPlay, which will come along with iOS 26 set to arrive later this year. Revealed at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), this version brings multiple new things to the table. In other words, the users will now get a fresh look and more useful widgets on the car's infotainment system. Furthermore, the users will get better connectivity and safety for drivers across the globe.

Starting with the most notable change, it comes in the form of a complete visual overhaul that aligns CarPlay with the new "Liquid Glass" aesthetic introduced in iOS 26. This transparent, dynamic interface will make app icons and controls appear more lively and interactive, adapting to both light and dark themes. Additionally, the updated design creates a more unified experience between your iPhone and your vehicle's infotainment display, with elements seemingly emerging from the screen.

Drivers will also get notifications for incoming calls that have been adjusted into a smaller view, ensuring they do not interfere with navigation information. The messaging features also receive an upgrade, now including support for "Tapbacks" (quick emoji responses) and the capability to pin key conversations, facilitating easier and less distracting communication while driving.

The addition of widgets is another beneficial improvement, offering quick-access information such as weather forecasts, calendar alerts, and even smart home controls directly on the CarPlay interface.

Now, "Live Activities" from the iPhone will also extend to CarPlay, enabling real-time updates of flight statuses or delivery progress, which can be safely viewed within the dashboard. All of these updates are meant to make CarPlay more intuitive.