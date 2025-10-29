2026 MV Agusta Brutale 800 Breaks Cover: Check Details

The MV Agusta Brutale 800 has been revealed by the brand with the 2026 update. The brand shared the video on its official YouTube channel, giving a clear insight into what the newly updated Brutale looks like.
Powering the 2026 MV Agusta Brutale 800 is the same 798cc 3-cylinder engine, which is capable of pushing out a peak power and torque output of 113hp at 11,000rpm and 85Nm of torque at 7,500rpm. The power mill works in conjunction with a 6-speed gearbox and has now been tuned to suit the Euro 5+ emission standards.
The MV Agusta Brutale 800 is based on a steel trellis frame and uses a fully adjustable Marzocchi front fork and Sachs rear monoshock for a custom ride feel. Braking is handled by Brembo calipers with large discs, backed by Nissin brake and clutch pumps for reliability. It rolls on Bridgestone S22 tyres fitted to 17-inch alloy wheels, offering great grip. A signature single-sided swingarm adds to its stylish and performance-focused design.
Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Begins Operations In France With Hunk 440 Launch
The Brutale 800 packs advanced electronics for a smarter, safer ride. A 6-axis IMU oversees traction control, cornering ABS, and rear lift mitigation for added stability. Riders can choose from four modes- Rain, Sport, Race, and Custom, tweaking throttle and power settings via ride-by-wire tech. A 5.5-inch TFT screen offers Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cruise control, and MV Ride App integration. Standard features include an anti-theft system, geolocation, and emergency SMS. Its LED headlight with cornering function and DRL adds both style and function.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world