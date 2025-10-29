2026 MV Agusta Brutale 800 Breaks Cover: Check Details

The MV Agusta Brutale 800 has been revealed by the brand with the 2026 update. The brand shared the video on its official YouTube channel, giving a clear insight into what the newly updated Brutale looks like.

Powering the 2026 MV Agusta Brutale 800 is the same 798cc 3-cylinder engine, which is capable of pushing out a peak power and torque output of 113hp at 11,000rpm and 85Nm of torque at 7,500rpm. The power mill works in conjunction with a 6-speed gearbox and has now been tuned to suit the Euro 5+ emission standards.

MV Agusta Brutale 800

The MV Agusta Brutale 800 is based on a steel trellis frame and uses a fully adjustable Marzocchi front fork and Sachs rear monoshock for a custom ride feel. Braking is handled by Brembo calipers with large discs, backed by Nissin brake and clutch pumps for reliability. It rolls on Bridgestone S22 tyres fitted to 17-inch alloy wheels, offering great grip. A signature single-sided swingarm adds to its stylish and performance-focused design.

The Brutale 800 packs advanced electronics for a smarter, safer ride. A 6-axis IMU oversees traction control, cornering ABS, and rear lift mitigation for added stability. Riders can choose from four modes- Rain, Sport, Race, and Custom, tweaking throttle and power settings via ride-by-wire tech. A 5.5-inch TFT screen offers Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cruise control, and MV Ride App integration. Standard features include an anti-theft system, geolocation, and emergency SMS. Its LED headlight with cornering function and DRL adds both style and function.