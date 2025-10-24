2026 Ducati Monster Breaks Cover With New 890cc V2 Engine

Ducati's new Monster is out of the covers now and has entered its fifth generation. In this iteration, it has parted ways with the 937 cc Testastretta engine to use the latest 890 cc V2 platform from the house of Bologna. This is the same unit that has been performing its duties on the mid-size models of the brand, like the Multistrada, Panigale, and Streetfighter.

The new platform has been used on the 2026 Monster to bring it closer to achieving the brand's goal of having a lineup of Euro5+ emission-compliant machines. With the new machine in place, the DesertX and Hypermotard 950 will be next to move away from the 937 cc Testastretta. However, the debut date of these machines is still not known.

Talking about the Monster's heart, it gets a twin-cylinder engine which churns out 109.4 hp of power at 9,000 rpm and 91 Nm of peak torque at 7250 rpm. This is slightly lower than the outgoing versions' 110 hp of power at 9,250 rpm and 93 Nm torque at 6,500 rpm. It works using IVT (Intake Variable Timing) and is around 6 kg lighter than the previous unit.

The engine is placed inside a front frame design chassis, very similar to other V2-powered machines. Furthermore, the bike now gets a double swingarm hollow design and is suspended on Showa suspension at both ends. The front unit is a non-adjustable 43 mm tub, while the rear gets a preload-adjustable monoshock. This results in an 815 mm seat height, which can be lowered by 775 mm.

The stopping power comes from Brembo, with the front end using a dual 320 mm disc with four-piston radially mounted callipers, while the rear gets a 245 mm disc with two-piston callipers. Meanwhile, the 17-inch rims are shod in Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tires.

To support the performance of this hardware, the brand is offering rider aids like six-axis IMU, traction control, wheelie control, engine braking control, and cornering ABS. There are also four riding modes: Sport, Road, Urban, and Wet. The list of features also includes cruise control, a quickshifter with up/down shift capability, and heated grips.

To switch through the settings, the rider is equipped with a five-inch colour TFT display that is light-sensitive and offers turn-by-turn navigation, cruise control, all controlled by a joystick on the left switchgear cluster.

In terms of appearance, the 2026 Ducati Monster maintains the silhouette. Along with this, the handlebars have been moved further forward, complementing the new design of the fuel tank, seemingly designed to give the rider a proper grip on the machine.