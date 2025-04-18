2025 Tesla Model Y Spotted Again! Parked Alongside Previous-Gen Model In India

Image Source- X (ishanagarwal24)
Tesla is in India! It's no secret that the American manufacturer has started testing its cars in the country. Earlier, the latest iteration of the Tesla Model Y was spotted testing on roads near Mumbai. Now, another set of pictures has surfaced on the internet showing the electric car parked alongside the previous-gen version. However, the newer of the two in the pictures is covered in camouflage while the other one is not covered at all.
The latest spotting of the cars fuels the speculations that the Tesla Model Y will be the first car of the brand in the Indian market. If this is what the brand is planning to do, it seems like a feasible decision considering the inclination of consumers towards SUVs. Furthermore, this might provide a good stepping stone for consumers who are enthusiastic about the brand's entry into the country.
Also Read: Porsche Macan S, GTS Petrol Variants Discontinued In India
Since both cars are parked together, it is easy to spot the differences between the models. The Tesla Model Y, in its latest avatar, gets multiple design changes over the previous iteration. There are changes in the front fascia, which now consists of sleeker lights giving the EV a refreshed appeal. While the silhouette is the same as its predecessor, the rear end of the vehicle now features connected tail lamps.
The design is complemented by various paint scheme options. The list includes Pearl White, Stealth Grey, Deep Blue Metallic, Ultra Red, Quicksilver, and Diamond Black. On the inside, there are just two options- Black and White all-black.
The Tesla Model Y comes with a single configuration option. To enhance its performance, the vehicle features an all-wheel-drive system paired with a long-range battery. It achieves an EPA-rated range of 526 kilometers. In terms of performance, this electric SUV can go from 0 to 96 kilometers per hour in just 4.6 seconds. Additionally, it has a top speed capped at 200 kilometers per hour.
Among the features available are powered seats that provide both heating and ventilation, a sound system equipped with 15 speakers and a subwoofer, an 8.0-inch display for rear occupants, 8 cameras, and various active safety technologies, including Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, and Lane Departure Avoidance.
The latest spotting of the cars fuels the speculations that the Tesla Model Y will be the first car of the brand in the Indian market. If this is what the brand is planning to do, it seems like a feasible decision considering the inclination of consumers towards SUVs. Furthermore, this might provide a good stepping stone for consumers who are enthusiastic about the brand's entry into the country.
Also Read: Porsche Macan S, GTS Petrol Variants Discontinued In India
Since both cars are parked together, it is easy to spot the differences between the models. The Tesla Model Y, in its latest avatar, gets multiple design changes over the previous iteration. There are changes in the front fascia, which now consists of sleeker lights giving the EV a refreshed appeal. While the silhouette is the same as its predecessor, the rear end of the vehicle now features connected tail lamps.
The design is complemented by various paint scheme options. The list includes Pearl White, Stealth Grey, Deep Blue Metallic, Ultra Red, Quicksilver, and Diamond Black. On the inside, there are just two options- Black and White all-black.
The Tesla Model Y comes with a single configuration option. To enhance its performance, the vehicle features an all-wheel-drive system paired with a long-range battery. It achieves an EPA-rated range of 526 kilometers. In terms of performance, this electric SUV can go from 0 to 96 kilometers per hour in just 4.6 seconds. Additionally, it has a top speed capped at 200 kilometers per hour.
Among the features available are powered seats that provide both heating and ventilation, a sound system equipped with 15 speakers and a subwoofer, an 8.0-inch display for rear occupants, 8 cameras, and various active safety technologies, including Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, and Lane Departure Avoidance.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world