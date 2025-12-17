2025 Tesla Cybertruck Becomes Safest Pick Up Truck, Outperforms Ford F-150

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) released its final safety ratings of the year, covering 20 new vehicles, with 16 earning awards. Among the standout performers were four all-electric SUVs, trucks, and sedans. The Tesla Cybertruck drew particular attention, securing the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ designation. This recognition applies to models built after April 2025, following updates that enhanced crash performance, making the Cybertruck one of the year's highest-rated electric vehicles.

According to reports, the latest IIHS safety update saw only one pickup truck earn the Top Safety Pick+ award, the Tesla Cybertruck. Other traditional models, including the Jeep Gladiator and Ram 1500 Crew Cab, did not qualify. Their shortfall wasn't due to missing safety technology but rather difficulties in meeting the newer crash scenarios emphasized by IIHS. The broader takeaway highlights how evolving safety standards are challenging conventional pickup designs, underscoring the growing gap between established engineering approaches and modern regulatory expectations.

The Tesla Cybertruck has received strong safety ratings across multiple categories in recent evaluations. In crashworthiness tests, it earned a "Good" rating for small overlap front, moderate overlap front, and side impact, reflecting solid structural performance. Under crash avoidance and mitigation, both its headlights and pedestrian detection system were rated "Good." In terms of child safety and restraint systems, the Cybertruck scored "Marginal" for seat belt reminders and "Acceptable" for LATCH ease of use. Standard safety features include blind spot detection and lane departure warning with prevention, reinforcing its comprehensive safety package.

Pickup trucks frequently encounter difficulties in IIHS safety evaluations because of their size, weight distribution, and elevated ride height. These factors make crash energy management more complex and can reduce pedestrian safety. The latest round of testing underscored these challenges, with several popular gas-powered pickups failing to secure either of the IIHS safety awards. This trend highlights the growing gap between traditional truck designs and the evolving standards that prioritize advanced crash scenarios and occupant protection.

In contrast, the Tesla Cybertruck stood out with its distinctive structural approach. Tesla introduced mid-year updates to the front underbody and footwell structure, specifically aimed at improving frontal crash protection. These refinements proved crucial, enabling the stainless-steel pickup to satisfy IIHS's toughest criteria at a time when earning safety awards has become increasingly demanding.

Although the Cybertruck is not offered in India, Tesla enthusiasts can opt for the Model Y, which has been introduced in the market at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 59.89 lakh.