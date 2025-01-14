2025 Tata Nexon Launched At Rs 7.99 Lakh; New Trims, Features Added

Tata Motors has started introducing the 2025 iterations of its models in the Indian market. After the Tiago and Tigor, the brand launched the 2025 Nexon. The new version of the popular SUV brings changes in terms of features and new variants. The brand has added new colours to the mix to increase its aesthetic appeal. However, there have been no changes in the SUV's powertrain. Here are all the details of the vehicle.

2025 Tata Nexon: Changes

Starting with the exterior changes, the 2025 Tata Nexon now comes with new Carbon Black, Creative Blue, Royal Blue, and Grassland Beige paint schemes. These will be available alongside other options like Daytona Grey, Pure Grey, and Pristine White. Meanwhile, the brand has eliminated the Flame Red and Fearless Purple colours from the list.

Additionally, the 2025 Tata Nexon now comes with an extended feature list with rejigged variants. Specifically, the brand has discontinued Pure, Pure S, Creative Plus, and the Fearless trims of the SUV. To fill the gap, it now gets two new variants: Pure Plus, and Pure Plus S.

The new trims offer features like a front center armrest, rear-view camera, height-adjustable driver seat, auto-folding ORVMs, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Meanwhile, the Pure Plus S tops it up with rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, and a sunroof.

After the new updates, the Creative Plus variant which comes with both petrol and diesel powertrain is now equipped with a panoramic sunroof, TPMS, keyless entry, front fog lamps, front parking sensors, and a wireless charger. Furthermore, the brand is also offering bi-functional LED headlights with 'X-Factor' connected tail lights.

Tata Nexon's updated Creative variant now features a 360-degree camera but lacks dynamic turn signals and a six-speaker sound system. However, the Creative+ S variant comes with a sunroof, automatic headlamps, and rain-sensing wipers.

Moreover, the new top-spec Fearless Plus PS gets a panoramic sunroof. It also comes equipped with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, sequential LED DRLs, ventilated front seats, a nine-speaker JBL sound system, connected tech, and an air purifier.

2025 Tata Nexon: Powertrain

There are no changes in the powertrain of the SUV, the Tata Nexon continues to be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine with the option of a 1.5-litre diesel engine. There is also an option of a bi-fuel CNG version which gets a 1.2-litre turbocharged engine. Transmission options include: 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-AMT, and a DCT for the turbo petrol engine. While the diesel engine can be paired with a 6-speed MT and AMT. The CNG version gets the option of only a 6-speed MT.