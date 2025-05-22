2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Launched: Variant-Wise Price List

Tata Motors has introduced the 2025 Tata Altroz facelift, starting at Rs 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom). This marks the first major update for the Altroz since it launched in January 2020. The new Altroz features a refreshed design, modern technology, and improved safety. It will compete with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20.

Tata Altroz 2025: Price

Tata Motors has launched the Altroz facelift, designed to cater to a diverse range of customers with four distinct trims: Smart, Pure, Creative, and Accomplished S. The Altroz is offered with three powertrain options: a 1.2L Revotron petrol engine, a 1.2L iCNG engine, and a 1.5L Revotorq diesel engine.

Variants SMART PURE CREATIVE ACCOMPLISHED S 1.2 L Revotron Petrol 6.89 Lakh 7.69 Lakh 8.69 Lakh 9.99 Lakh 1.2 L iCNG 7.89 Lakh 8.79 Lakh 9.79 Lakh 11.09 Lakh 1.5 L Revotorq Diesel — 8.99 Lakh — 11.29 Lakh

The prices for the 1.2L Revotron petrol variants are as follows: Rs 6.89 lakh for Smart, Rs 7.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for Pure, Rs 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for Creative, and Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for Accomplished S.

For the 1.2L iCNG variant, the prices are: Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for Smart, Rs 8.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for Pure, Rs 9.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for Creative, and Rs 11.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for Accomplished S.

The 1.5L Revotorq diesel variant is priced at Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for Pure, Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for Creative, and Rs 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for Accomplished S.

The Accomplished+S variant is now offered in Petrol DCA. Additionally, a Sunroof option is available in both the Pure and Creative personas. Diesel AMT is also offered in the Pure and Creative personas.

Tata Altroz 2025: Exterior and Interior

The overall shape of the vehicle remains unchanged, but it now features segment-first flush door handles, which debuted on the Curvv. The Altroz facelift gets a refreshed look with updated LED headlights, a refreshed grille, new bumpers, redesigned 16-inch alloy wheels, and connected LED tail-lights. It comes in five colors: Dune Glow, Ember Glow, Pristine White, Pure Grey, and Royal Blue.

The interior of the Altroz features a two-spoke steering wheel and a 10.25-inch digital display. The top model, Altroz Accomplished + S, includes a sunroof, rear AC vents, a USB charger, a big touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, an eight-speaker sound system, automatic headlights and wipers, an adjustable seatbelt, and a 360-degree camera. All models have six airbags and Electronic Stability Control (ESP).