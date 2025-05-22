Advertisement

2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Launched: Variant-Wise Price List

The Altroz facelift line-up starts at Rs 6.89 lakh, offering Petrol, Diesel, and CNG options with new features and multiple trims.

Tata Altroz facelift

Tata Motors has introduced the 2025 Tata Altroz facelift, starting at Rs 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom). This marks the first major update for the Altroz since it launched in January 2020. The new Altroz features a refreshed design, modern technology, and improved safety. It will compete with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20.

Tata Altroz 2025: Price

Tata Motors has launched the Altroz facelift, designed to cater to a diverse range of customers with four distinct trims: Smart, Pure, Creative, and Accomplished S. The Altroz is offered with three powertrain options: a 1.2L Revotron petrol engine, a 1.2L iCNG engine, and a 1.5L Revotorq diesel engine.

VariantsSMARTPURECREATIVEACCOMPLISHED S
1.2 L Revotron Petrol6.89 Lakh7.69 Lakh8.69 Lakh9.99 Lakh
1.2 L iCNG7.89 Lakh8.79 Lakh9.79 Lakh11.09 Lakh
1.5 L Revotorq Diesel8.99 Lakh11.29 Lakh

The prices for the 1.2L Revotron petrol variants are as follows: Rs 6.89 lakh for Smart, Rs 7.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for Pure, Rs 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for Creative, and Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for Accomplished S.

For the 1.2L iCNG variant, the prices are: Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for Smart, Rs 8.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for Pure, Rs 9.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for Creative, and Rs 11.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for Accomplished S.

The 1.5L Revotorq diesel variant is priced at Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for Pure, Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for Creative, and Rs 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for Accomplished S.

The Accomplished+S variant is now offered in Petrol DCA. Additionally, a Sunroof option is available in both the Pure and Creative personas. Diesel AMT is also offered in the Pure and Creative personas.

Tata Altroz 2025: Exterior and Interior 

The overall shape of the vehicle remains unchanged, but it now features segment-first flush door handles, which debuted on the Curvv. The Altroz facelift gets a refreshed look with updated LED headlights, a refreshed grille, new bumpers, redesigned 16-inch alloy wheels, and connected LED tail-lights. It comes in five colors: Dune Glow, Ember Glow, Pristine White, Pure Grey, and Royal Blue.

The interior of the Altroz features a two-spoke steering wheel and a 10.25-inch digital display. The top model, Altroz Accomplished + S, includes a sunroof, rear AC vents, a USB charger, a big touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, an eight-speaker sound system, automatic headlights and wipers, an adjustable seatbelt, and a 360-degree camera. All models have six airbags and Electronic Stability Control (ESP).

