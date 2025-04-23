2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Launch On April 26: 4 Things To Expect

Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield launched the Hunter 350 in 2022, and it became the most affordable and the smallest motorcycle in the brand's range. The machine was aimed at riders looking for something sporty that makes the lives of urban dwellers easier. Because of these qualities, the bike seems to have been accepted by the consumers and has been bringing in good sales numbers for the brand. To further boost these numbers, the manufacturer plans on launching an updated version of the bike on April 26 at the Hunterhood festival.
2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350: DesignThe updated iteration of the bike is expected to come with changes in its appearance. While sticking to the basics, the brand is likely to incorporate changes in the paint scheme of the bike with new graphics. This is a pattern that the automaker has been following with other models as well. Presently, the bike is available in Black, Dapper Green, Dapper White, Dapper Grey, Rebel Black, Rebel Blue and Rebel Red.
2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350: FeaturesAlong with the changes in aesthetics, the bike might get an extended list of features. This might include an LED headlight, a type-C USB charging port, which has been missing on the current iteration. It is to be noted that most other models of the automaker are sold with LED lighting.
2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Mechanical ChangesThe brand might also make mechanical changes to the bike, as it is a chance to address the issues of the consumers with the stiff suspension. Hence, the suspension might come with a retuned suspension to make the ride more comfortable.
2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Expected PriceThe Royal Enfield Hunter 350 comes at a starting price of Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom). With the revisions, the prices of the bike might be revised with a slight increase.
