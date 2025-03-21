2025 Renault Duster Launched In RHD Format: Here's All About Creta Rivalling SUV

2025 Renault Duster - Design

The new-gen Duster is built on the CMF-B modular platform, which is shared amongst various Dacia, Renault, and Nissan models. The exterior design is inspired by Dacia's Bigster concept, with narrow Y-shaped-LED daytime lamps connecting to the chrome features on the grille, vertical air vents on either side of the fog lights, and a general lower grille that looks like a flattened bull-bar. The side profile maintains its rugged look, with squared arches on large wheels, roof rails, and sloped rear quarter glass. At the back, the modern look draws attention with sharp Y-shaped tail lights.

2025 Renault Duster - Features & Safety

Globally, the third-gen Renault Duster comes equipped with dual digital screens, a 7-inch digital driver's display, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a six-speaker Arkamys 3D sound system. The SUV comes with new redesigned AC vents with climate control, rear AC vents, a 360-degree camera, power-adjustable front seats, Type-C USB charging ports, power windows, and power mirrors.

Safety is prioritized with the car having six airbags, and electronic stability control (ESC). Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) including automatic emergency braking, traffic sign recognition with speeding alert, and lane keep assist is standard in the international specification third-generation Duster.

2025 Renault Duster - Engine & Transmission

The new third-generation Duster offers three powertrain options -

1.2-litre turbo-petrol powertrain paired with a 48 V mild hybrid system, generating a total of 128.2 Hp.

1.6-litre strong hybrid petrol engine paired with 2 electric motors powered by a 1.2kWh battery pack, generating a peak output of 138 Hp.

1-litre petrol-LPG powered unit producing 98.6 Hp, mated with a 6-speed transmission that powers all four wheels.

Moreover, the Duster which used to be sold in India until 2022 offered the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine, which can be included in the new generation Duster. Renault will likely provide these engine options in India, with the choice of both manual and automatic transmissions.

2025 Renault Duster - Price & Rivals

The new Renault Duster will compete with rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, and Citroen C3 Aircross, while the Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt will serve as SUV-coupe alternatives to the Renault SUV. It is expected to launch by the end of this year, with prices starting from around Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom.