2025 MG Astor Launched In India Priced At Rs 9.99 Lakh; Gets New Features

JSW MG Motor India has updated the Astor SUV for 2025. The new version of the SUV has been launched at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level Sprint trim while the range-topping Savvy Pro trim will come priced at Rs 17.55 lakh (ex-showroom). As for the changes, the 2025 version comes with revisions in the feature list with the addition of features like a panoramic sunroof for the mid-level Shine variant and a six-speaker sound system. The Select variant comes with six airbags and ivory-coloured leather seats.

2025 MG Astor: Features

The list of features for MG Astor also includes a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital driver's display, a 6-way power adjustable seat, cruise control, automatic AC, and more. To ensure occupants' safety, the brand offers features like 360-degree camera, ORVMs, hill ascent and descent control, six airbags, advanced driver assistance systems, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, departure assist, and lane-keeping.



2025 MG Astor Variant Wise Prices

Astor Sprint MT: Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Astor Shine MT: Rs 12.47 lakh (ex-showroom)

Astor Select MT: Rs 13.81 lakh (ex-showroom)

Astor Select CVT: Rs 14.84 lakh (ex-showroom)

Astor Sharp Pro MT: Rs 15.20 lakh (ex-showroom)

Astor Sharp Pro CVT: Rs 16.48 lakh (ex-showroom)

Astor Savvy Pro (Ivory): Rs 17.45 lakh (ex-showroom)

Astor Savvy Pro (Sangaria Red): Rs 17.55 lakh (ex-showroom)

2025 MG Astor: Powertrain

Powering the 2025 MG Astor is the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which produces 108 hp of power and 144 Nm of peak torque. This unit is paired to either a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT. The brand also offers the option of a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine. It kicks out 138 hp of power and 220 Nm of peak torque. This unit is paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission.

2025 MG Astor: Rivals

With all of this, the MG Astor competes against rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, and others in the same segment.