2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG Gets Safer, 6 Airbags Now Standard

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has now announced the launch of the 2025 Grand Vitara S-CNG starting at Rs. 13.48 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2025 Grand Vitara S-CNG is powered by the Next-Gen K-series 1.5-litre, Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine, offering a fuel efficiency of 26.6 km/kg. A multi-product offering, the Grand Vitara is available with a wide range of environment-friendly powertrain technologies, including S-CNG, Strong Hybrid, and all-grip select 4x4.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said- "The new 2025 Grand Vitara S-CNG offers a range of new convenience & safety alongside the introduction of 6 airbags as standard. Powered by our Next-Gen K-series 1.5-litre Dual Jet Dual VVT engine, it delivers remarkable fuel-efficiency, without compromising on its exhilarating SUV drive experience. We are confident that the new Grand Vitara S-CNG will continue to win the hearts of customers with its robust safety and commendable efficiency."

2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG

The brand also claims that the new Grand Vitara S-CNG offers comprehensive safety for all occupants, with 6 airbags offered as standard. This is further complemented by a range of safety features including Electronic Stability Program+ with Hill Hold Assist, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), front and rear disc brakes, ISOFIX child seat restraint system, and more.

The 2025 Grand Vitara S-CNG offers a wide range of features such as auto purify with PM 2.5 display, 22.86cm (9") SmartPlay Pro+ entertainment system with wireless connectivity and steering mounted audio controls, premium sound system by Clarion, tyre pressure monitoring system, rear view camera, wireless charging dock, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, reclining rear seats with 60:40 split, keyless entry with engine push start/stop button, auto-folding ORVMs, Suzuki Connect and more.

The 2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets two CNG variants- the Delta CNG, priced at Rs 13.48 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Zeta CNG, available at Rs 15.62 lakh (ex-showroom).