2025 KTM 390 SMC R Specifications Revealed

KTM recently revealed the specifications of the 390 SMC R supermoto which was showcased at EICMA 2024. Reports suggest that KTM might launch the motorcycle in India in the second half of 2025, after the launch of the new-gen 390 ADV and the 390 Enduro R. Being a supermoto, it will be niche product, based on the current 390 Duke. We expect the motorcycle to carry a premium over the pricing of the 390 Duke, which is currently Rs. 3.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

To begin with, the 390 SMC R gets a typical supermoto design with a tall stance, tall front mudguard and dirt-bike styling. The overall profile of the motorcycle is slim and there's a small 9 litre fuel tank, which is 6 litres less than that of the 390 Duke. The motorcycle weighs in at 154 kg, which is 11 kg less than the 390 Duke. While the weight is manageable, Indian riders might find the 860 mm seat height a little daunting, which will be one of the tallest seats on Indian motorcycles below 500 cc.

The motorcycle uses the same 399 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine from the 390 Duke and it will make 46 hp at 8,500 rpm along with 39 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine will be paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a quick-shifter. The motorcycle gets a two-piece steel trellis frame along with a bolt-on sub-frame but there are a few changes. The steering head angle, triple clamps and sub-frame mounts are different that of the 390 Duke and the frame also accounts for the different radiator packaging. There is a new Aluminium swingarm too.

The KTM 390 SMC R features a 43 mm WP APEX open cartridge front fork, offering 230 mm of travel up front. At the rear is an off-set WP APEX shock absorber with 230 mm of travel. The front suspension is adjustable for rebound and compression while the rear is adjustable only for preload. The motorcycle gets 17-inch alloys wheels at each end with the sizes of 110/70 R17 up front and 150/60 R17 at the rear, wrapped in Michelin Power 6 rubber.

Talking about features, the 390 SMC R gets a 4.2-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity. There will be three riding modes - rain, street and race. Dual-channel ABS with a supermoto mode will be on offer too.