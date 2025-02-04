2025 KTM 250 Adventure Listed On Website Ahead Of India Launch

2025 KTM 250 Adventure gets an extended list of features
KTM India is entering the new year with blazing guns, the brand has plans of launching the updated versions of the 250 Adventure along with the 2025 390 Adventure, and the 390 Adventure X. Before the official launch event, the brand has listed the 2025 KTM 250 Adventure on the official website with all the details in place. Here are all the details you need to know about the bike.
Also Read: Bajaj Auto Registers 7 Percent Growth In Jan 2025 Sales
2025 KTM 250 Adventure: DesignIn terms of appearance, the bike is very similar to the 390 Adventure bikes. This can be seen in the form of the design of the tank and the projector headlamp replacing the halogen setup. All of this will be complemented by Electric Orange and Ceramic White colours. Under the skin, the brand has used a two-piece steel trellis frame without an aluminum sub-frame.
Also Read: Bajaj Auto Registers 7 Percent Growth In Jan 2025 Sales
2025 KTM 250 Adventure: HardwareSupporting the frame, is an updated suspension setup which offers 200 mm travel for the front end and 205 mm travel for the rear end. Along with this, the bike gets a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel. Braking is the responsibility of a 320 mm disc at front and a 240 mm disc at the rear end. The bike offers the option to switch of the rear ABS.
2025 KTM 250 Adventure: FeaturesAdding to this, the KTM 250 Adventure gets an updated list of features. Specifically, we will get to see a 5-inch TFT display. It will open doors to multiple features for the rider along with being the bridge between the rider and the bike displaying crucial data. Furthermore, it also gets a bi-directional quickshifter.
2025 KTM 250 Adventure: EngineDiving into the details of the bike, the 2025 KTM 250 Adventure is based on the new platform that has been employed by the brand for 2025 390 Adventure and 390 Adventure X. At heart, the bike uses the same engine as its predecessor, this 249 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine which produces 31 hp of power and 25 Nm of peak torque. This is paired with an under-belly exhaust replacing the upswept unit.
2025 KTM 250 Adventure: PriceWith all the changes and updates in place, the KTM 250 Adventure is likely to get a price bump. Presently, the bike is sold at a starting price of Rs 2.48 lakh (ex-showroom).
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world