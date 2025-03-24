2025 Honda CBR150R Gets Updated With New Color Options

Honda has now launched the 2025 model of the CBR150R. The updated version receives no change in the mechanical and technical specs. However, the brand has introduced two new color options for the Honda CBR150R. Though the color update is available only for the Malaysian market for now, it is expected to follow it's suit to other South-East Asian countries. Sadly, the CBR150R has been kept away from the Indian market, although it can be a great contender to the Yamaha R15. Well, here are the details you must check out about the 2025 Honda CBR150R.

Honda CBR150R: Design And New Colors

The Honda CBR150R gets the same design statement as its previous model and derives inspiration from the Honda CBR250RR and the CBR650R. It features elements like- a sleek dual LED headlamp, sharp and aggressive LED DRLs, cowl-mounted rear view mirrors, compact windscreen, upswept exhaust, and more.



Honda is now offering two new color options for the CBR150R: tricolor and silver. The Honda CBR150R tricolor features a red body and detailed strokes of white and blue shades that emerge from the front lower side and stretch to the tail of the CBR150R. The other color option features a silver body color with shades of yellow stretching from the front fascia to the rear seat.

Honda CBR150R: Hardware

The Honda CBR150R is housed on a diamond frame and balanced on USD forks at the front and a Pro-Link monoshock at the rear. The 17-inch wheels get disc brakes for the braking duty. The CBR150R gets seamless control as it has a seat height of 788mm and weighs just 137 kilograms.



Honda CBR150R: Engine And Powertrain

The 2025 Honda CBR150R derives the power from the 149.2cc engine that works in conjunction with the 6-speed gearbox. It has a peak power and torque output of 16.09 HP and 13.7 Nm, respectively.