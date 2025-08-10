2025 Citroen Aircross Snapped Testing Ahead Of Launch, Check Details

Citroen India recently announced that its models in the country, including Basalt, Aricross, and C3, will get an update in terms of design along with changes in the feature list. With this update, the brand aims to boost sales of all three models. However, the brand is yet to confirm the launch timeline of these models. It comes as part of its '2.0 - Shift Into the New' strategy. Now, we came across a few spy shots of the undisguised test mule of the Citroen Aircross SUV.

2025 Citroen Aircross: Exterior Expected

The spy shots claim that the 2025 Citroen Aircross does not get many changes on the outside. The updated Citroen Aircross carries forward the same exterior design with 4-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels, black roof rails, and blacked-out ORVM housing, projector headlamps, and more.

2025 Citroen Aircross Exterior

2025 Citroen Aircross: Interior Expected

While not many changes are expected from the outside, the interior of the Citroen Aircross will get some major updates. The interiors of this particular test mule were seen with heavy camouflage on the inside. The camouflage sheet on the door trims and dashboard suggests that it might get a new color or material on the inside. On the inside, the updated Citroen Aircross might also get a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, and ventilated front seats.

2025 Citroen Aircross Interior

2025 Citroen Aircross: Engine And Powertrain

The 2025 Citroen Aircross will retain the powertrain from its outgoing model. It will get a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol engine, available as options. It pushes out a peak power and torque output of 110 hp and 210 Nm.