2025 BMW M2 Launched With More Power; Priced At Rs 1.03 Crore

BMW India has launched the updated M2 in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.03 crore. Bookings for the 2-door, 4-seater coupe are now open on the official website and through their brick and mortar stores. The M2 was introduced in mid-2023 and has received its first mid-life update in one and a half years. The update includes uprated power and torque output, new features and an updated exterior design. Let's take a quick look at all the changes.

2025 BMW M2 Mechanical Updates

The facelift retains the 3.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine but sees a power boost from 460 hp and 550 Nm of torque to 480 hp and 600 Nm. Gearbox options include an 8-speed automatic and a 6-speed manual. The 0-100 kmph sprint is achieved in 4 seconds with the automatic and 4.2 seconds with the manual transmission. The increased output shaves off 0.1 seconds from the 0-100 kmph time and an even more impressive 0.6 seconds from the 0-200 kmph time.

2025 BMW M2 Exteriors

The BMW M2 now comes in four new shades: Portimao Blue, Fire Red, Sao Paulo Yellow, and Skyscraper Grey. Exterior changes are subtle, including an optional tint for the headlamps, updated alloy wheels, blacked-out badges, and black exhaust pipes.

2025 BMW M2 Interiors

The interior layout remains largely unchanged but features updates such as a redesigned AC vent layout, a new M Alcantara steering wheel, and the latest OS8.5 system powering the touchscreen infotainment unit. Safety features include six airbags, Dynamic Stability Control, Anti-lock Braking System, Automatic Stability Control, M Dynamic Mode, and Cornering Brake Control.