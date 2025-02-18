2025 Audi RS Q8: 5 Things That Make The SUV Stand Out

2025 Audi RS Q8 comes with a bi-turbo V8 engine
Audi has launched the RS Q8 facelift in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 2.49 crore (ex-showroom). The sports utility vehicle brings a lot to the table, and many of these things make it stand out from the crowd. Starting with the fact that it is the only product with the four rings in the Indian market that sports the "RS" badge, and with it, the SUV brings marvels of engineering all packed together to extract the performance associated with it. Here we take a look at five of the things that make the vehicle unique.
Also Read: Tesla Setting Up Shop In India? Begins Hiring After Modi-Musk Meet
Most Powerful Audi SUVThe Audi RS Q8 is the most powerful SUV with the RS badge the brand has ever made. Credits to specially tuned a 4.0-litre bi-turbo charged V8 engine which is capable of putting out 640 hp of power and 850 Nm of torque at the peak of its performance. This power is transferred to an all-wheel-drive system using an 8-speed Tiptronic transmission.
Also Read: Tesla Setting Up Shop In India? Begins Hiring After Modi-Musk Meet
PerformanceThe 640 horses housed in the eight-cylinder unit are used to haul the SUV from 0-100 kmph in 3.6 seconds. Additionally, the SUV is capable of achieving a top speed of 305 kmph, which is right in the league of some of the highest-performing cars.
Mechanics Supporting PerformanceTo manage all the performance, there's the classic Quattro all-wheel-drive system, adaptive suspension, rear-wheel steering, an RS differential, and the Performance variant also features a lightweight titanium exhaust. The German manufacturer is also offering the option to choose from options like carbon ceramic wheels, and active roll stabilization.
Plush CabinInside, the SUV features a design that emphasizes its performance-focused nature. The cabin layout is enhanced with an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel, gear shift, and door panels. Additionally, it is equipped with two displays, including a 12.3-inch Audi Virtual Cockpit, four-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and a 17-speaker B&O sound system.
Audi RS Q8 RecordThe RS Q8 holds the title for the fastest SUV at the Nürburgring, surpassing both the Porsche Cayenne GT and the Lamborghini Urus. It completed a lap of the Green Hell in just 7 minutes and 36.39 seconds, which is an improvement of 6 seconds over the earlier model. The RS Q8 rivals not only the Cayenne GT and the Urus but also the Mercedes Benz AMG G63 and the Range Rover Sport SV.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world