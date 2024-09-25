2024 Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 Prices Revealed: Check Variant-Wise Pricing

The Mahindra Thar Roxx was recently launched in the country, and it is enjoying strong attention from the off-roading community. Sadly, the brand had been tight-lipped about the prices of the 4x4 variants until now. However, the prices are now revealed, with an introductory starting price of Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 4x4 trims. The 4x4 configuration is offered exclusively with the diesel engine that puts out a peak power output of 152 Hp and 330 Nm with a manual gearbox and 175 Hp against 370 Nm with a torque converter automatic gearbox.

The 4x4 variants of the Mahindra Thar Roxx further come equipped with brake locking differentials and electronic locking differentials, CrawlSmart Assist, terrain modes (Snow, Sand, and Mud), driving modes (Zip and Zoom), 650 mm water-wading depth, and Gen II Adventure statistics display for Compass and Roll & Pitch Altimeter.

Mahindra Thar ROXX 4x4 Variant-wise Pricing:

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5 MT - Rs 18.79 Lakh

Mahindra Thar Roxx AX5L AT - Rs 20.99 Lakh

Mahindra Thar Roxx AX7L MT - Rs 20.99 Lakh

Mahindra Thar Roxx AX7L AT - Rs 22.49 Lakh

Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 Variant-Wise Feature List

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5 4x4:

The MX5 trim gets 26.03 cm (10.25") HD Infotainment, Wireless Android Auto & Wired Apple Car Play, Gen II Adventure statistics, Drive Modes: Zip, Zoom, Selectable Terrain Modes: Snow, Sand, Mud, Cruise Control, Auto-Dimming IRVM, Wireless Charger, Reverse Camera, Rear wiper & wash, Electric adjust ORVM, Rear armrest with cup holder, Front USB Port (C type 15W + A type Data port), Rear defogger, Driver Power Window One Touch Up/Down, Spare wheel cover, Single Pane Sunroof, R18 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels, ELD-Electric Locking Differential, Acoustic Windshield, LED Daytime Running Lamps, LED Front Fog Lamps, Footwell Lighting, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Leatherette Seats, Leather Wrapped steering, Auto headlamp, Auto wiper, Front Park Sensors, and 2 Tweeters.

Also Read - IN PICS: Meet Volkswagen Taigun Pickup Truck; We Didn't See It Coming!

Mahindra Thar Roxx AX5L 4x4:

In addition to the MX5, the AX5L gets Level 2 ADAS, Electric Park Brake with Auto Hold, Twin HD 26.03 cm Infotainment & 26.03 cm Digital Cluster screen, Adrenox Connect with built-in Alexa, DTS sound staging, CrawlSmart, Intelliturn, Wireless Android Auto & Wireless Apple Car Play, Fully Automatic Temperature Control, and Front USB Port (C type 65W + A type Data port).

Mahindra Thar Roxx AX7L 4x4:

In addition to the AX5L, the AX7L gets Panoramic Sunroof, R19 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels, Harman Kardon Quantum Logic premium audio with a 9-speaker system, Leatherette wrap on door trims and IP, 6-way powered driver seat, Front ventilated seats, Surround view camera with blind view monitor, Power fold ORVM, CrawlSmart (4x4 AT variants only), Intelliturn (4x4 AT variants only), Front camera, and Cooled glove box.