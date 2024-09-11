2024 Ferrari Roma Spider Introduced In India As New Entry-Level Model

Ferrari has updated its Indian line-up with the introduction of the Ferrari Roma Spider at a price tag of Rs 6.5 Crore, including some basic options. Well, the ex-showroom price for the Ferrari Roma Coupe was Rs 4.10 Crore, although all the units allocated for the country are now sold out. In the carmaker's line-up, the Roma now serves as an entry-level model, as the plugs have been pulled on the production of the Portofino M, globally.

Talking of the drop-top, it has taken the sex appeal of the Roma Coupe to new heights. In simple words, the Ferrari Roma Spider is a pure want, and we are sure one would shy away from agreeing to it. The roof is a five-layered fabric top, and it can be operated till speeds of 60 kmph. All it takes is thirteen and a half seconds to go up or down.

Ferrari has earlier revealed that the structure of the Coupe was altered and reinforced to accommodate the convertible body style. Sitting the at boot is a carbon fibre spoiler, along with a patented wind deflector. These add-ons help the Roma Spider in increased stability during top-down driving.

The heart of the matter is the familiar 3.9L twin-turbocharged V8, mated to an 8-speed DCT. No extra marks for guessing - it does come from the Roma coupe. The power output is tapped at 612 Hp. Therefore, the 0-100 kmph sprint takes 3.4 seconds. Moreover, there is an 8.4-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment unit, which can also be controlled via touch-sensitive buttons on the steering wheel.