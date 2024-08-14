2024 Audi Q8 Launching In India On August 22, Bookings Open

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer has today commenced bookings for the new Audi Q8 in India. This latest addition to the Q-range, the new Audi Q8 can be booked with an initial amount of Rs 5,00,000. The brand's flagship SUV will officially go on sale in the country on August 22. It will feature some subtle changes to its design, while the silhouette remains largely identical.

The new Audi Q8 will be available in eight exterior colours: Sakhir Gold, Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Samurai Gray, Glacier White, Satellite Silver, Tamarind Brown, and Vicuna Beige. The interior will be offered in four colour options: Okapi Brown, Saiga Beige, Black, and Pando Gray.

Powering the updated 2024 Audi Q8 will be a 3.0L TFSI turbocharged petrol engine generating a peak power output of 340 Hp and 500 Nm of max torque. A 48V Mild Hybrid system is also onboard for improved performance and increased mileage. As regards the 0 to 100 kmph sprint, the SUV will do so in only 5.6 seconds with an electronically restricted top speed of 250 kmph.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, "The Audi Q8 has always connected strongly with our customers who appreciate luxury and innovation, firmly establishing itself as a flagship offering and playing a significant role in driving our brand's growth in the premium SUV segment. With its bold design, advanced technology, and unparalleled performance, we are confident that the new Audi Q8 will strongly resonate with our customers who demand nothing but the best."