7 Killed, Including Boy, As Car Hits Truck In Tamil Nadu: Police

Seven persons, including two women and a child, were killed on Monday when their car rammed into a truck near Vellore in Tamil Nadu, police said.

Three men and a boy were among the victims, an official said.

The car hit the rear-side of the cargo truck which was parked on side of the road and got stuck under it. The incident happened at the highway in Ambur.

Police officials said the car had a Karnataka registration number, adding that the occupants of the car were likely from Maharashtra.

Efforts to remove the bodies from the mangled car were on and a case has been registered, he added.

