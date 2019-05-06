7 Killed, Including Boy, As Car Hits Truck In Tamil Nadu: Police

Police officials said the car had a Karnataka registration number, adding that the occupants of the car were likely from Maharashtra.

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: May 06, 2019 17:56 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
7 Killed, Including Boy, As Car Hits Truck In Tamil Nadu: Police

Police said efforts to remove the bodies from the mangled car were on. (Representational)


Vellore: 

Seven persons, including two women and a child, were killed on Monday when their car rammed into a truck near Vellore in Tamil Nadu, police said.

Three men and a boy were among the victims, an official said.

The car hit the rear-side of the cargo truck which was parked on side of the road and got stuck under it. The incident happened at the highway in Ambur.

Police officials said the car had a Karnataka registration number, adding that the occupants of the car were likely from Maharashtra.

Efforts to remove the bodies from the mangled car were on and a case has been registered, he added.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Road accidentAmburVellore

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
CBSE Class 10 ResultElection 2019Lok Sabha ElectionHow to Vote IndiaPhase 5 ElectionGeneral ElectionLok Sabha PollsElections 2019Live NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MobilesIPL FinalVideocon D2HClass 10 ResultHyundai VenueGames of ThronesSacred Games 2

................................ Advertisement ................................