Private Claude Chats Show Up In Google And Bing Search Results, Report Shows

Some conversations shared through Anthropic's AI chatbot Claude were recently found in Google and Bing search results, sparking concerns about user privacy and the way AI chat services handle publicly shared content. According to a report by WIRED, internet users discovered that certain Claude chat links could be located through simple search engine queries. The issue was first highlighted by a Reddit user, who found that some conversations had been indexed by major search engines.

The exposed chats reportedly covered a wide range of topics, including political advice, legal questions and personal discussions. While the conversations were shared through public links created by users, many people were surprised that they could be discovered through search engines.

WIRED reported that Claude allows users to create shareable links that act as public snapshots of chatbot conversations. Anthropic had instructed web crawlers not to index these shared pages through its robots.txt file, a common tool used by websites to guide search engine bots. However, experts note that robots.txt alone does not always prevent pages from appearing in search results.

Search engine guidance from both Google and Bing states that website operators should also use a "noindex" tag if they want to stop pages from being included in search listings. According to WIRED's review, the exposed Claude pages did not contain this additional protection.

Anthropic said users are given control over whether they share conversations publicly and stressed that the company does not provide chat directories or sitemaps to search engines. The company added that shared links become publicly accessible when users choose to share them.

Google said the responsibility for preventing indexing lies with the website owner. A company spokesperson said search engines respect the instructions provided by site operators and do not decide which pages are made public on the internet.

The incident has renewed debate about privacy risks linked to AI chatbots and the importance of understanding how shared links work online. Although many of the affected results have since disappeared from Google searches, some links were still visible on Bing at the time of WIRED's reporting.

Users who have shared Claude conversations are being encouraged to review their privacy settings and manage any public links they no longer want accessible. The episode serves as a reminder that content shared through public web addresses can sometimes become visible beyond its intended audience.