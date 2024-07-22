Nvidia Preparing Version Of New Flagship AI Chip For Chinese Market, Sources Say

The sources declined to be identified as Nvidia has yet to make a public announcement.

Nvidia is working on a version of its new flagship AI chips for the China market that would be compatible with current U.S. export controls, three sources familiar with the matter said.



The AI chip giant in March unveiled its "Blackwell" chip series, which is due to be mass produced later in the year. Within that series, the B200 is 30 times speedier than its predecessor at some tasks like serving up answers from chatbots.

Nvidia will work with Inspur, one of its major distributor partners in China, on the launch and distribution of the chip which is tentatively named the "B20", two of the sources said.

A spokesperson for Nvidia declined to comment. Inspur did not respond to requests for comment.

Washington tightened its controls on exports of cutting-edge semiconductors to China in 2023, seeking to prevent breakthroughs in supercomputing that would aid China's military.

Since then, Nvidia has developed three chips tailored specifically for the Chinese market.

