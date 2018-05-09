Woman's Body Found In Gunny Bag At Railway Station

CCTV footage is being examined to find out who had left the gunny bag.

Andhra Pradesh | | Updated: May 09, 2018 00:10 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Woman's Body Found In Gunny Bag At Railway Station

The unidentified woman, believed to be a tribal, was beaten to death as the body bore injuries

Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh):  The body of a middle-aged woman was found in a gunny bag at the Tuni railway station, 70 km from Kakinada, railway officials said Tuesday.

On spotting the bag with blood stains, passengers at the station informed railway authorities, who in turn told the local police.

Comments
The unidentified woman, believed to be a tribal, was beaten to death as the body bore injuries before being dumped in the bag at the station, police said.

CCTV footage is being examined to find out who had left the gunny bag, they said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

woman in gunny bag

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreIPL Points Table

................................ Advertisement ................................