Woman's Body Found In Gunny Bag At Railway Station

The body of a middle-aged woman was found in a gunny bag at the Tuni railway station, 70 km from Kakinada, railway officials said Tuesday.On spotting the bag with blood stains, passengers at the station informed railway authorities, who in turn told the local police.The unidentified woman, believed to be a tribal, was beaten to death as the body bore injuries before being dumped in the bag at the station, police said.CCTV footage is being examined to find out who had left the gunny bag, they said.