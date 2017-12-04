Wedding Day Turns Into A Night Of Nightmare

On a day when Australian Member of Parliament for Goldstein, Timothy Robert Wilson, proposed to his gay partner Ryan Bolgar, in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh a man who wanted to hide some secrets about his sexuality beat up his wife the same night that he married her, so badly that she ended up in the critical care unit of a hospital.Shailaja, a final-year MBA student, married a school teacher in a grand wedding ceremony. The night after the wedding ceremony got over, she found out that all was not well with her husband, Prakash, who allegedly threatened that she should not reveal anything about him to the world outside.She told police that he started beating her, even stuffing cloth into her mouth, after which she ran out of their room. However, Shailaja was forced back into the room by people who assumed she had panicked after the wedding ceremony, police said.A while later, her screams forced those outside, including her parents, to break open the door and rescue her. They found her eyes swollen and face bruised allegedly due to the beating she took from her husband.She was taken to hospital, where she told doctors and police that her life has been ruined by Prakash just because he wanted to hide his secret not only from the public but his parents too.Prakash claimed that Shailaja had abused him and his parents and so he beat her up. Police said they have booked him for assault and have taken him into custody. Police said a medical examination will determine the facts of the case.