TDP Says 'Falsely Linked' To Tax Raids By Jagan Reddy's Party

Chandrababu Naidu's party said it has been wrongfully linked to tax raids. (File)

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Sunday accused Andhra Pradeshs ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) of falsely linking the detection of unaccounted income worth Rs 2,000 crore to the party and its chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

TDP posted on Twitter the seizure memo of the tax raids carried out at the home of Chandrababu Naidu's former private secretary P Srinivasa to say it clearly mentioned that the amount was returned to him after the source for the funds was proven.

An tax official said handing over a seizure memo to the individual concerned during searches is a routine procedure but added that such documents are not supposed to be made public.

TDP Parliamentary party leader Jay Galla tweeted that the YSR Congress had been unable to find any evidence of corruption during the last five years when the TDP was in power.

Another party leader Ram Mohan Naidu alleged that the media in Andhra Pradesh was trying to cover up corruption cases involving Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and is diverting attention to "fake news" on TDP leaders when only "a few lakhs of rupees in cash" were found in the raid.

Search and seizure raids were carried out on February 6 at Hyderabad, Vijaywada, Cuddapah, Vishakhapatnam, Delhi and Pune. More than 40 premises were covered.