Andhra Boys Tied To School Bench. One Allegedly Wrote A Love Letter

The two boys are seen with their hands and legs tied to a bench at their school.

Visuals of two children tied to furniture at a school in Andhra Pradesh's Anantpur district in an unusual punishment that has outraged activists who have been demanding a criminal case be filed against authorities.

The two boys, one from the third grade and another from the fifth grade are seen with their hands and legs tied to a bench at their school in Kadiri town.

Activist Achyuta Rao has called for departmental action must be initiated against the head mistress. "Criminal case should also be booked," he said.

The head mistress of the school has given two reasons for tying up the students. One of them had written a love letter and the other had allegedly taken away other children's items.

"I did not tie them up. The child's mother tied him up,'' the head mistress said. She did not, however, explain why the incident was allowed to happen inside the school premises. A probe has now been ordered

According to local media, the children seemed to suggest that this sort of punishment was not an unusual occurrence at the school.

"In a lighter vein, I am quite glad if a child in a government school has been able to write a love letter, if not a leave letter, given the usual levels of learning and writing,'' said activist Achyutha Rao.