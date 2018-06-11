"She's Sleeping": Andhra Man Found Having Lunch Next To Sister's Smelling Body The police said T Aruna Jyoti died under suspicious circumstances in the apartment complex. Her mother and brother kept the body in the flat, hoping for a miracle.

Share EMAIL PRINT The police said T Aruna Jyoti died under suspicious circumstances. (Representational) Vijayawada: The family of a 41-year-old woman kept her body for three days hoping that god would revive her. Even as stench emanating from their apartment in Jangareddygudem town in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh got their neighbours restless, the brother and mother of the woman carried on with their daily routine. When the police, who were informed by the neighbours, entered the apartment, they found her brother having his lunch beside the rotting body.



A police official said when the team reached the flat, Ms Jyoti's 39-year-old brother T Ravichandra was having lunch sitting beside the body. He said his sister was sleeping. When the personnel told him that Ms Jyoti had died, he and his 70-year-old mother Manjula Devi said if god took her life, he would revive her.



The police forcibly shifted the body to the government hospital for autopsy. They also arranged for the last rites of the woman.



The police suspect the woman's mother and brother are mentally unstable.



The family had shifted to Jangareddygudem from some other place in the district and had taken the flat on rent. They were facing financial problems due to property disputes.



Mr Ravichandra had left his job in Chennai to join his mother and sister.



Other residents of the building said the family had not paid their rent and electricity bills for last five months.



The police were investigating if Ms Aruna committed suicide due to financial problems or died of hunger or any disease.



With inputs from IANS



